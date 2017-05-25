Music talent will shine for festival

This May Bank holiday weekend kicked off early with the biggest selling violinist and musical genius Nigel Kennedy performing on Thursday evening as part of three stunning must-see world class concerts at St Mary’s Church, Rye.

He told the Observer; “I live in Sussex and love the area. I also love playing places like this with character and history.”

Having just released new album My World which is an eclectic mix of styles and inspiration, Nigel commented: “I’m a perfectionistic and always want to be better so I constantly judge myself. I want to be better each time I play. I practice for four hours a day every day. I sometimes liken music to competitive sport. You see the great sportsmen and they are continually trying to improve. Even when they get to number one, they are never satisfied, they want to do more. Well, so do I. There’s a lot more to come from me. I’m very excited about the future.”

Ian Bowden, the festival director said: “We are thrilled to have Nigel performing in Rye for the very first time and it will be a wonderful intimate concert. St Mary’s church is an incredible setting and our audiences are guaranteed a very unique music experience.

Tickets are still available for the two other wonderful concerts this evening, Friday May 26, with the highly acclaimed American jazz singer, and Grammy-nominated Stacey Kent. Stacey will be performing songs from her latest album Tenderly and a varied repertoire from the American songbook.

Stacey is one of the most respected singers of her generation, and sells out concerts internationally.

A triple bill concert not to be missed takes place on Saturday May 27 when St Mary’s plays host again to a stunning contemporary evening of music with singers Sarah-Jane Morris, Italian guitarist Antonio Forcione and Liane Carroll.

These three concerts are a taste of what is to come later at the summer festival from August 24-28 when headline artists will include Hue and Cry, American Soul singer Kandace Springs, American Blues man Eric Bibb, Folk singer and guitarist Seth Lakeman and a the Ronnie Scott’s All Stars.

For tickets and more info go to www.ryejazz.com.