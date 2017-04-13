Performing Handel’s great masterpiece in Bexhill

On Saturday May 6, Bexhill Choral Society led by conductor Kenneth Roberts brings Messiah to the De La Warr Pavilion.

Messiah saved Handel’s career as by 1742 his operas had failed to appeal to London audiences. He reinvented himself by concentrating on oratorios and Messiah, which he composed in 24 days, was received rapturously.

The musical drama of recitatives, arias and choruses creates an ever changing atmosphere, beginning with the joyful news of Christ’s birth, then superbly encompassing the grief of his Passion and finally triumphing in his Resurrection. Today, the whole world knows the “Hallelujah Chorus”.

BCS is joined by soloists Fae Evelyn, Phillipa Thomas, Andrew Mackenzie-Wicks and Peter Grevatt, accompanied by the Sussex Concert Orchestra.

Tickets £16, £15, £13 and £12, students and children £5, from box office on 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com. Booking fees apply.