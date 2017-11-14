Performing the great choral classics of the 20th century

On Saturday November 25 at 7.30pm Battle Choral Society, led by director of music John Langridge and accompanied by a full professional orchestra, will be performing two of the 20th century’s major choral works.

These are Leonard Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms and Benjamin Britten’s St Nicolas Cantata. This exciting programme will take place at St John’s Church, in Pevensey Road, St Leonards.

Best known for his musical masterpiece West Side Story, Bernstein’s three Psalms resonate with a similar rhythmic vitality. He was commissioned to write these by the Dean of Chichester for the cathedral’s 1965 Festival. The result is a compelling composition of both joyous and tranquil music for choir, solo and orchestra.

Equally powerful and exciting is Britten’s St Nicolas Cantata which traces the life of the saint from his birth right through to his death. Joining Battle Choral Society will be an 20-strong choir and treble soloist from Battle Abbey School – St Nicolas was written to be performed by four combined children’s choirs at the centenary of a school.

The soloist on this occasion is the tenor Stephen Mills who sang so successfully with the choir in their recent Mozart concert.

Tickets at £15 each (under-18s are free) are available from Raggs Boutique, 20 High Street, Battle, and from Adams & Jarrett, Norman Road, St Leonards on Sea. Tickets can also be purchased at www.battlechoral.co.uk. Wine and soft drinks will be on sale during the interval.

A free coach service will leave from Market Square car park, Battle, at 6.30pm, plus return trip. Seats on the coach must be reserved on 01424 775730.