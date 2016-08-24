Rap royalty Grandmaster Flash

Believe it - Grandmaster Flash is coming to Hastings and will perform at Grand Elektra on Friday August 26.

The MC superstar, an old-school legend, is Barbadian-born Joseph Saddler who became one of the first major American hip hop recording artists. He is considered one of the pioneers of hip-hop DJing, cutting, and mixing. He formed Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five with Melle Mel, Kid Creole, Cowboy, Rahiem and Scorpio.

With The Furious Five he had an enormous hit with The Message in 1982, a grim narrative about inner city violence, drugs, and poverty.

Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five were the first hip-hop and rap group inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on March 12, 2007 by Jay-Z.

It has been said that “his pioneering mixing skills transformed the turntable into a true ‘instrument’, and his ability to get a crowd moving has made his DJ sets unforgettable.

