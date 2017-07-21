Rye’s Festival Of The Sea has fun, food and a raft race

Rye’s former raft race and maritime festival that were lost to the town over the past few years are coming back under the new banner of Rye Festival of the Sea this weekend.

The Festival will start on Saturday with the Raft Race at 11am High Water, followed by prize giving by Festival Queen Ali Adams on the Strand at 12.30pm with tug-o-war, stalls and fun events from 1pm into the early evening. Live music will be provided by Rattle The Boards (a Ceilidh band), Hall & Blokes ukelele band, Rye Bay Crew, RX Shantymen, Mellow Yellow, Phil Trainor and On The Level, Holly Holt, Anthony Skinner and Slap Bang. The Festival has a Facebook page promoting all events and sponsors, with continuing diary updates.