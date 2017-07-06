Sinfonia sea-themed summer concert set to be a real treat

Next weekend (Saturday July 15) the Hastings Sinfonia will be performing favourite classics old and new with a sea theme.

Their summer concert will feature guest soloist Christopher Beaumont (xylophone) performing exciting works by local composer Polo Piatti and Sir Patrick Moore.

Plus Pirates Of The Caribbean, Pirates Of Penzance, Blue Danube Waltz. Egmont Overture, Adagio by Khachaturian, Proms Finale Suite and much, much more.

The Hastings Sinfonia consists of local professional and talented amateur musicians, who meet twice a month throughout the year.

The conductor is opera specialist Derek Carden, the leader is local professional violinist and teacher Peter Fields and artistic director is Polo Piatti who writes wonderful new music for the group.

The Hastings Sinfonia has built a reputation and loyal following for performing popular, well know classics together with some exciting new works giving a balanced programme suitable for everyone. It is a friendly orchestra that values its members, and rehearsals are always enjoyable thanks to the enthusiastic, effervescent conductor Derek Carden.

Tickets are just £10 in advance or £12 at the door, children under the age of 16 are free (ticket required) available from:- Tourist Information Office, Aquila House, Hastings - TicketSource booking line 0333 666 3366