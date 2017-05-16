Soaring talent in a stunning setting as top names perform in St Mary’s

This May Bank holiday world class artistes are set to delight music lovers at St Mary’s Church in Rye.

Rye Jazz and Blues festival will present three intimate and high quality concerts on May 25/26/27.

A limited amount of tickets remain for Nigel Kennedy, the biggest selling violinist and maverick musical genius for his performance on Thursday May 15. Kennedy has sold millions of albums across the world, performed to sell out audiences at international concerts halls, and continues to embrace new and challenging musical visions.

Nigel will performing a very special concert Bach Meets My World, which will be an exhilarating evening with a programme packed with Nigel’s favourite, and most celebrated Bach compositions, combined with the music from his acclaimed new album My World.

On Friday May 26, the highly acclaimed American jazz singer, and Grammy-nominated Stacey Kent, performs with her outstanding band. Stacey will be performing songs from her latest album, Tenderly.

Stacey is one of the most respected singers of her generation, and sells out concerts internationally. She is no stranger to the UK and spends her time in both in the US and the UK.

Saturday May 27 will see a stunning triple bill contemporary concert with singers Sarah Jane Morris, guitarist Antonio Forcione and a special performance with songbird Liane Carroll.

Sarah Jane and Antonio will be performing songs from their new collaborative album Compared To What, released in autumn 2016.

Liane will be dazzling her audience during the evening with a stunning and eclectic programme, all of which will be delivered in her own unique and captivating style.

Festival director Ian Bowden said: “Tickets are flying out the door for these wonderful concerts but there is still some availability. These three superb concerts are a just taste of what is to come later at the summer festival at the end of August.”

Headline artists for the summer festival include Hue and Cry, soul singer Kandace Springs, American bluesman Eric Bibb, folk singer and guitarist Seth Lakeman, and the Ronnie Scott’s All Stars. To book tickets and for more information, go to www.ryejazz.com.