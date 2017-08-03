Soulful and understated but always that distinctive sound

Kurt Wagner and his Nashville band will bring R&B grooves to the DLWP next weekend.

Lambchop will be playing on Friday August 18 - doors open from 7pm and tickets cost £20 from 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.

Lambchop is a band loosely associated with alternative country, described by AllMusic as “arguably the most consistently brilliant and unique American group to emerge during the 1990s.”

Lambchop has always consisted of a fluid collective of musicians focused around its creative centre, frontman Wagner. Initially indebted to traditional country, the music has moved through a range of influences including post-rock, soul and lounge music.

Whatever the style, the characteristic mood of Lambchop’s music is evoked by his distinctive songwriting: lyrically subtle and ambiguous, the vocals melodic but understated. American Songwriter described Wagner’s lyrics as “witty and deeply insightful.”

From faint country croons, to the eighteen-minute composition that introduced last year’s brilliant Flotus LP, Wagner has pieced together one of the most engaging and eclectic back-catalogues in the game.

Supporting Lambchop will be Roxanne de Bastion; with a nod to 1960’s psychedelia, she delivers thoughtful social and personal commentary soaked in piano and cello. In the past year or so she has played at Glastonbury and opened for Martha Wainwright, Ricky Ross and Thea Gilmore.