St Leonards musicians excited to be back performing on home turf

St Leonards-based husband-and-wife music duo Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou has found time between opening for Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra to make a welcome return to Kino-Teatr in Norman Road.

They will be performing a special homecoming show to celebrate the release of their new limited edition 7” vinyl, joined by special guest for the occasion, local alt-folk hero Oliver Cherer.

It’s been a busy year for Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou. In January they established The Lantern Society at The Printworks. Their candlelit acoustic club takes place every first Thursday of the month and has been enjoying large audiences all year, as well as staging a Stade Saturday Special on the Stade Open Space in the Old Town.

Trevor records the club and produces and presents the Lantern Society Radio Hour, which is broadcast on Conquest Hospital Radio.

He commented: “It’s been a couple of years since our last album, we’ve had a bit of time off the road to bring up our son, who is nearly two now, but it’s been a great opportunity to write new material, and to concentrate our efforts on creating, discovering and doing our bit for music in the town.”

The new single is available on limited edition, numbered vinyl only; We Should’ve Gone Dancing is a reflective tale of how a relationship can suddenly be derailed, and the futile longing to go back and put it right. The artwork features photographs of St Leonards, two scenes depicted in the song. Released on their own Anglophone Recording Company label, it represents the duo’s comeback, with a new album planned for early next year.

“The last shows we did before having our son were with Jools Holland, so it was a lovely coincidence that he asked us to be his guests again for five shows this autumn. It’s always a bit nervy taking time away in this business, you never know if you’re going to be invited back,” said Hannah-Lou.

Prior to having their baby, the pair had been invited to open for Tori Amos on her extensive European and US tour, and also released the album Expatriot.

Their gig will be on Saturday November 25 from 7.30pm. Tickets cost £8. More information at www.trevormossandhannahlou.com.