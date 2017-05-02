Supporting park restoration plan

Campaigners working to restore a 1930s greenhouse in Hastings are returning a valuable resource to community use, says a freelance writer and author.

Travis Elborough’s book ‘A Walk in The Park: The Life and Times of A People’s Institution’ includes the town’s Alexandra Park. Travis will talk about it as part of the first Chelsea Fringe in Hastings and take his listeners on a journey through Britain’s historic parks and how they evolved.

The event, promoted by Alexandra Park Greenhouse Group (APGG), will start at 7pm on Friday May 26, at The Beacon, 67-68 St Mary’s Terrace, Hastings. The evening will begin with a brief talk by APGG chairman Linda (correct) Pearson about greenhouse restoration plans.

A hard back copy of Travis’ book will be raffled, along with plants. Travis will also sign and sell paperback copies of his book that evening and on Sunday May 28 during the APGG’s Mini Chelsea event in Alexandra Park between 11am-4.30pm.

The park was laid out by Robert Marnock over 109 acres and opened in 1882; it was re-opened in 2004 after a £3.46m regeneration programme. More renovation work is being done as part of the borough council’s development and management plan.

Tickets for Travis’ talk, which include a light supper, cost £15 at www.beaconhastings.com, email info@beaconhastings.com, or call 01424 431305.

Two local bands will help this first Mini Chelsea Fringe go with a swing; The Wobblies and The Deep Ease, whose folk and blues musicians have played at numerous charitable events in the town, will be entertaining crowds during the afternoon on May 28..

They will play sessions from 2pm at the bandstand during the Fringe. The event, which celebrates flowers, gardens, and gardening, will also showcase the work of community groups and businesses in two marquees near the park’s cafe. Paul Moon, project manager with APGG’s campaign to restore the park’s historic greenhouse and percussionist with both bands, said the Fringe would help raise public awareness of the restoration plans.

More info about the event, and how local groups and businesses can register from www.chelseafringe.com.

