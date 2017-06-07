Sussex Day singing in Bexhill

Sussex Day is on June 16 and on the following evening (Saturday June 17) the Christchurch Singers will present an evening of words and music called Sussex By The Sea as part of the Bexhill Festival of Music.

The venue is Christchurch Methodist Church, Springfield Road (close to Bexhill Hospital), and the evening starts at 7pm.

The 35 strong choir will sing a variety of sacred and secular songs conducted by Pat Reigh. The accompanists will be Elizabeth Bush, piano, and Gerald Witts, organ, with Andy Gill and friends on trumpets. The MC will be Barry Turnwell with his well chosen words, jokes and stories; Paul Lendon, the local Sussex Day champion, will also taking part.

Admission is free and there is no need to book – just come along - with a collection for the British Heart Foundation. All are most welcome to come and enjoy the music old and new of a relaxing evening.