The cream of young music talent in Hastings’s prestigious competition

The standard of contestants for this year’s Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition, which will run at the White Rock Theatre from February 23 to March 4, is higher than ever according to competition director Professor Frank Wibaut.

There were a record 151 entries from all over the world this year.

Professor Wibaut travelled to the United States, Japan and Germany as well as London to hear live auditions. He listened to all the other entrants on video.

The quality, he says, was “stunning.” This reflects the competition’s growing reputation.

“There’s no doubt that Hastings is now seen as second only to Leeds among UK piano competitions,” commented Professor Wibaut. “That makes it very attractive to contestants.

“That’s why we have prizewinners from major international competitions like Japan and Dublin, for instance, wanting to come and play for us in Hastings.”

Another major draw is that for the first time this year the finalists will play with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

“In previous years, we were very pleased to have the services of the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra,” said Professor Wibaut.

“This year, through the generosity of our sponsors, we’ll have the main Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, one of the great orchestras of the world.” He added: “This is great not only for the competition and for Hastings but also for the contestants.

“Not many competitions give you the chance to play with a world class orchestra.”

Following the auditions, 42 young pianists – all aged between 16-30 years old – have been invited to come and play live in Hastings.

For Stage 1, which takes place from Thursday February 23 to Saturday February 25, all contestants will play excerpts from the concerto they have chosen from the shortlist of 15 drawn up by the competition. The orchestral part will be played by an accompanist.

Up to 24 of them will then go forward to Stage 2, which will take place on Monday February 27 and Tuesday February 28.

For this next round they will play excerpts from the piece they have chosen from a further shortlist of 10 concertos. This means that each contestant will have to have learned two complete concertos by heart.

Up to 12 contestants will then go through to the semi-final on Wednesday March 1, where they will have to play a short classical piece from a list including composers such as Scarlatti, Bach, Mozart Haydn and Beethoven.

The rest of their 35 minute recital will consist of works they have chosen themselves.

Six contestants will then go through to the two day final, which will take place on Friday March 3 and Saturday March 4. Three finalists will perform each evening. They will play one of the concertos of their choice with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The orchestra will be conducted by young British conductor Timothy Henty.

Still in his early 30s, he is quickly developing a major international reputation both on the concert platform and in the theatre, including the English National Opera and the Royal Ballet.

The winner of the competition will receive a cheque for £10,000 and the chance to play in concert with the Royal Philharmonic orchestra and play a concerto in the USA. Total prize money this year will be £23,800.

The six semi-finalists who do not go through to the final will have the chance to take place in a masterclass with distinguished members of the international jury.

To make the occasion more intimate and intense, the audience will sit on stage with them at the White Rock Theatre.

All stages of the competition will take place at the White Rock Theatre and will be open to the public.

Tickets are now available from the White Rock Theatre on 01424 462288 or www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk. For further information go to HIPCC website.

