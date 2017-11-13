The festive magic of music in this special Christmas Show

The musical magic of Christmas will be well and truly to the fore in Rye at 7.30pm on Friday December 8.

Leading the show is top international musician Michael Wooldridge, often heard on BBC R2’s popular programme, The Organist Entertains, who will be playing festive favourites on the mighty Rye Wurlitzer theatre pipe organ - everything from The Christmas Song through to Walking In The Air and

Merry Christmas Everyone.

He is joined by the Brighton Welsh Male Voice Choir which brings the powerful sound of over two dozen men all singing together in beautiful harmony, again with a mainly seasonal repertoire but also including that Elvis favourite, the American Trilogy.

On top of all this, students from the town’s successful Rye Wurlitzer Academy will be setting the scene by playing pre-show welcome music as audience members arrive and a couple will also play small cameos on the Wurlitzer, including the current UK Young Theatre Organist of the Year, Robert Eldridge.

Besides all of the fabulous music, the admission price of £10 per person includes nibbles and seasonal non-alcoholic drinks.

The Rye Christmas Concert is at The Milligan Theatre, Rye College, in Love Lane, at 7.30pm on Friday December 8. Admission cost £10 for adults, children £3.

For more information visit www.RyeWurlitzerAcademy.co.uk or book now by calling Richard on 01424 444 058.