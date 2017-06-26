The Kentucky Cow Tippers to play Catsfield village hall

The Kentucky Cow Tippers will swing by Catsfield next weekend to play a live gig at the village hall on Saturday July 8.

Since forming in 2008, this band has earned a reputation as one of the hardest working and most exciting acts on the acoustic music scene. Their unique approach to bluegrass draws from a deep appreciation of every aspect of the genre; they’ve absorbed everything from traditional Appalachian harmonies and fiddle tunes through to progressive Newgrass.

Founding members Sam Wear (banjo), Rupert Hughes (guitar) and Evan Davies (mandolin) all hail from the North East, and are responsible, individually and collectively, for penning the group’s original material. In 2014, this trio was augmented by American fiddler Niles Krieger and jazz bassist Sam Quintana. The result is a driving, energetic quintet that delivers a tight yet spontaneous stage show. For more details call on 01424 893390 or 07956266534.