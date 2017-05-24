The long and winding road brings songwriter to Bexhill

One of America’s finest rock, folk, blues, and country music singer-songwriters performs at the De La Warr Pavilion this September.

Lucinda Williams visits Bexhill on Monday September 4.

Hailed by Time magazine as “America’s best songwriter”, Williams is a three-time Grammy winner whose distinctive style, expressive voice, and personal songwriting has made her one of the most critically acclaimed artists of her era.

Everyone has heard about the iconic vibe of Route 66, the neon lights on Broadway and the ocean air of the Pacific Coast Highway, but there are untold stories about countless highways across the USA and the people who constantly travel along them.

Lucinda is one of those people, and with expansive album The Ghosts of Highway 20, she brings those stories to life – and gives listeners a vivid look at how the highway has been a constant and familiar backdrop.

“It is literally a map of my life in a lot of ways,” said Lucinda. “We were driving between shows and between cities, and I kept seeing things that brought me back to times and places in my past. Like when we played in Macon, Georgia, a place I lived when I was five or six years old, I got out of the bus and I was transported back to when I saw this street singer, Blind Pearly Brown. It was like nothing had changed. All these things started percolating in my brain, and the songs just came.” The thread of Highway 20 connects her songs and threads of her life with connections running deep. Tickets cost £32.50 and are available from box office on 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.