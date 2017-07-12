The Quo Experience - You’ll like ‘em you’ll like ‘em, you’ll li- li like ‘em!

A great Statue Quo tribute band are set to perform at the White Rock and for one night will include Matt Letley who has been the drummer in the actual Status Quo for 13 years.

The Quo Experience’ is a band with an experienced line-up including Shaun Michaels (as Francis Rossi) and Dave Crawte (as Rick Parfitt), who have both featured in quality Quo tribute acts in the past.

Shaun and Dave have spent years studying every detail of Rossi and Parfitt’s looks, playing styles and stage performances to make sure they are both as close to the real thing on stage as is possible,

The Quo Experience is, not just another Quo tribute band - it is an ‘experience’; an ongoing chance to ‘experience’ the sounds and looks of Britain’s biggest singles chart band of all time.

The stage show includes a wall of white Marshalls, Mark Bass amps and cabs, Bose PA and a quality light show.

The show at the White Rock promises to be extra special because it features former Quo drummer Matt Letley.

Letley played with Status Quo for twelve years (2000 to 2012)

Letley has also recorded and toured with a variety of impressive acts, including: Kim Wilde, A-ha, Bob Geldof, David Essex and Hank Marvin.

In their 49-year history Status Quo clocked up more than 118 million units in world-wide record sales.In 2013 the band released their 100th single.

The first hit was Pictures Of Matchstick Men which reached Number 7 in January 1968 and they made a staggering 106 appearances on BBC TV’s ‘Top of the Pops’ - More than any other group.

Status Quo have spent in excess of seven and a half years (415 weeks) in the British Singles Chart - the eleventh highest ever.

They have had 43 hit albums (27 studio albums of new material, 11 compilations, five live albums) in the British Albums Chart; more than any other band apart from The Rolling Stones. They also famously kicked of the first Live Aid concert in 1982.

Tickets for The Quo Experience are £25.50. White Rock Friends: £4.00 off

Groups 8+: £4.00 off.Concessions: £1.50 off. Call 01424 422240 or got to https://whiterocktheatre.org.uk