The sound of traditional seashore life from the Fisherman’s Friends

Since the release of the Fisherman’s Friends eponymous debut album in 2010, the group - which hails from Port Isaac in Cornwall - has enjoyed great success reaching gold status in album sales, performing at festivals all over the country including Glastonbury and also winning the Good Tradition Award at the BBC Folk Awards.

Now the gang is on their way to Hastings to play a live gig at St Mary In The Castle on Sunday November 12 at 7.30pm.

The band members have known each other since childhood and learned their powerful brand of Cornish harmony singing at the local Methodist chapel, now a pottery, where the group get together with a crate of ale and a good deal of bonhomie to rehearse their repertoire that reaches back two hundred years, and embraces songs and shanties not only from Cornwall but Ireland, Australia, Africa, the West Indies and America.

There’s no gang leader, no choir master and no holds barred in the singing of the Fisherman’s Friends, and fisherman’s friends they truly are for each and every member of this unique group is, or has been, either a fisherman or worked on or alongside the shore in Port Isaac.

They are brothers John and Jeremy Brown, writer and moustachioed MC Jon Cleave, potter Billy Hawkins, small-holder John ‘Lefty’ Lethbridge, builder John McDonnell, fisherman Jason Nicholas and film maker Toby Lobb.

The Fisherman’s Friends have been widely credited with starting the revival of interest in shanty-style choral singing but a cornerstone of their success has been their constantly evolving and expanding repertoire.

Their visit to Hastings is fitting for the town has been at the forefront of the renaissance in shanty singing and maritime music in recent years and partly responsible for the re-emergence of this tradition have been the town’s own characterful RX Shantymen who will be opening the evening for the mighty Fisherman’s Friends...this truly is an occasion for fans of British buoy bands.

Auditorium seats (£24.50) and balcony seats (£21.50) from 01323 841414. Balcony Seats are also on sale at Hastings TIC - 01424 451111

and Music’s Not Dead, Bexhill – 01424 552435.