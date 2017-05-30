The Tabs at The Carlisle

Hastings legends The Tabs are returning to play The Carlisle for a much-anticipated live performance.

This gig comes after a successful run of shows last year and will delight the homecrowd tonight (Friday June 2) from 8pm.

Edd Blakeley said: “This time around there will be some new material, as well as the old classics that everyone loves. We can’t wait to get gigging with this band again. It’s hard to get us all together sometimes as everyone in the band is so busy! Roger Flack regularly tours with Gigspanner, Garry with Feast of Fiddles and all sorts of other things. Roger Carey is always busy! But we managed to pin down this date and are very much looking forward to another great evening.”

Tickets £10 on the door.

