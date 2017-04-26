Thee Oh Sees decamp to Bexhill for longawaited gig

Thee Oh Sees return for their first show in five years in support of their seminal new album An Odd Entrances.

The plan was to return to Brighton, but this was not possible and to avoid cancelling altogether, the show promoters transferred the performance to the De La Warr Pavilion on Wednesday May 17.

Thee Oh Sees are the latest incarnation of songwriter and singer John Dwyer’s ever-evolving pop-folk psychedelic group. Dwyer, who hails from Providence, RI, has been active on the San Francisco indie scene since the late ’90s, working with several bands, including the Coachwhips, Pink & Brown, Yikes, and Swords & Sandals, among others, and he formed OCS (which is an acronym for Orinoka Crash Suite, Orange County Sound, or whatever Dwyer decides) initially as a vehicle for the experimental instrumentals he was producing in his home studio.

Tickets £20 from 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.