Tickets go on sale for Kim Wilde’s new nationwide tour

Tickets go on sale on Friday October 27 for a major tour by the original pop princess herself, Kim Wilde.

She is heading out on a brand new 19-date UK tour early next year and comes to Hastings White Rock Theatre on Tuesday April 24.

The multi-award-winning artist – who has sold more than 30 million records worldwide – is currently completing work on her 14th studio album Here Come The Aliens.

Kim said: “I’m really excited to be announcing a new tour. I don’t think I’ve toured the UK for over 30 years so I can’t wait to play this brand new show with my fantastic band.

We are going to be playing my biggest hits and some fabulous tracks from the new album which is coming out next spring. We can’t wait.”

Kim has recorded her new album at London’s legendary RAK studios – the very same studios where she began her career back in 1981 and recorded such seminal hits as Kids In America, Chequered Love and Cambodia.

Kim Wilde new tour

The Here Come The Aliens Tour is presented by promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Director Peter Taylor said: “Kim Wilde is one of the most successful female pop stars the UK has ever produced. She has sold more than 30 million records and has been a trail-blazer for many of the British female artists who followed her success.

“Kim has played to sell-out crowds across Europe and the world and we expect this tour to be massively popular with her army of fans across the UK and beyond. It is going to be something really special.”

Tickets on sale from 9am on Friday from www.ticketmaster.com.