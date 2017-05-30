Two of UK’s leading jazz maestros will join together for Hastings gig

Two of the top saxophonists on the UK jazz scene will play live next Tuesday, June 6, for Jazz Hastings’ regular monthly session at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association on the Stade.

The Alan Barnes/Gilad Atzmon Quintet will be launching latest album The Lowest Common Denominator which features daring new arrangements of classics and outrageous original numbers.

Barnes is a prolific international performer, composer, arranger and bandleader, playing alto and baritone sax and the clarinet. As a young man he was recoginised by such greats as Stan Tracey, John Dankworth and Humphrey Lyttelton. He has made over 30 albums as leader or co-leader and has played with such luminaries as Bjork, Bryan Ferry, Jools Holland and Jamie Cullum. He has received over 25 British Jazz Awards, most recently in 2014 for clarinet, and twice been named BBC Jazz Musician of the Year.

Multi-instrumentalist Gilad Atzmon plays saxophones, clarinet and ethnic woodwind instruments. He tours extensively and has recorded 15 albums. His album Exile was the BBC jazz album of the year in 2003. In 1998 he joined Ian Dury’s band The Blockheads and remained with them after Dury’s death. He has recorded with Robbie Williams, Sinead O’Connor Paul McCartney and Pink Floyd. Much influenced by both John Coltrane and Charlie Parker, Atzmon’s powerful playing style combines great bebop artistry with middle-eastern roots. His live performances have been described as “breathtaking and overwhelming.”

The rest of the Quintet are also distinguished musicians; Frank Harrison on piano has been a long-standing member of Gilad Atzmon’s Orient House Ensemble. Yaron Stavi on bass has performed all over the world, playing double and electric bass and crossing genres between rock, classical, jazz and world music. Chris Higginbottom on drums is currently a member of the Kyle Eastwood band and Ronnie Scott’s AllStars.

The evening promises great music and humour. Both Barnes and Atzmon have a passion for performance, a healthy sense of competition and a firm belief that jazz should be fun. Doors open at 7.45 for an 8.30pm start. Tickets are £10 on the door.