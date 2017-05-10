Under The Radar at The Palace

Back next Thursday evening at The Palace on White Rock is Under The Radar which is a night of unsigned and undiscovered musicians from Hastings and further afield in Sussex.

Put together by BBC Introducing The South, May’s event brings a goodie bag of rap and beats, electronica and indie-infused jazz.

Someone/Anyone has already made a name locally thanks to appearances at Hastings Fat Tuesday, the Printworks and Brass Monkey, and will be joined at the Palace by Brighton’s la lune who creates ambient dreamy electro pop.

The Lab is a hip-hop collective put together through music charity AudioActive’s workshops in Rye. The group have been together in the current lineup for the past three years, releasing their self-produced and critically acclaimed album, The Lab-Oratory. Tickets £4 on the door.