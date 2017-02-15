Vibrant music and dance from The Gardens of Spain

Find passion, fire, grace and drama with The Gardens Of Spain at Kino Teatr next Wednesday, February 22, at 5pm and 7.30pm.

This concert is based on a unique concept bringing together different arts to create the sensual atmosphere of Spanish culture. Internationally renowned classical pianist Yekaterina Lebedeva performs popular classical music, with Flamenco dancing from Álvaro Guarnido, and exotic scenery by Elena Sharashidze. Yekaterina has launched an initiative of performances aimed at making classical music accessible and appealing to all audiences, while exploring ways of linking music with other art forms such as dance, poetry and visual arts.

Yekaterina teaches piano at the Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance, Royal College of Music, as well as at the City Lit Institute in London. Tickets £20/£18.