Violinist brings Vinehall’s season of international concerts to a close

The final concert in the 28th season of the Vinehall International Concert Series takes place tomorrow, Saturday June 10, at 7.30pm with a performance by acclaimed violinist Jennifer Pike.

Renowned for her unique artistry and compelling insight into music, Jennifer has established herself as one of today’s most exciting instrumentalists. She first gained international recognition when, aged 12, she became the youngest ever winner of the BBC Young Musician of the Year and the youngest major prizewinner in the Menuhin International Violin Competition.

Jennifer performs extensively as soloist with major orchestras worldwide; highlights have included concertos with the all the BBC orchestras, London Philharmonic, Brussels Philharmonic, City of Birmingham Symphony, Royal Stockholm Philharmonic, Auckland Philharmonia, and Singapore Symphony Orchestra. She has also appeared as a guest director with the BBC Philharmonic and Manchester Camerata.

As a recitalist and chamber musician, Jennifer Pike has collaborated throughout Europe and she has recorded for Chandos, Sony and ABC Classics. At Vinehall, Jennifer will be performing works by Mozart, Szymanowski, Grażyna Bacewicz, Mikołaj Gorecki, Jules Massenet, Karłowicz and Fritz Kreisler. She will be accompanied by the talented young Russian pianist, Petr Limonov. Petr studied at Moscow’s Central Music School. After winning First Prize at the Nikolai Rubinstein International Piano Competition (Paris, 1998) he started giving concerts throughout Europe and Russia, supported by the Vladimir Spivakov Foundation. He went on to study with Hamish Milne and Alexander Satz at the Royal Academy of Music on a full scholarship and, later, at the Royal College of Music with Dimitry Alexeev, completing his Masters in 2012.

Organiser Geoffrey Whitehead said: “We are delighted to be welcoming such a well-known violinist to Vinehall. There are four Polish works amongst others in the programme – this is because Jennifer is half Polish and has found some real gems from the Polish repertoire.” Booking on 01580 883092 or www.vinehallschool.com.