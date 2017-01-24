Warm jazz vibe keeps frost away in Robertsbridge

Wellingtons and warm coats were high fashion but the snow did not stop jazz enthusiasts gathering for the first Robertsbridge Jazz Club event for 2017!

Despite the snowy conditions there was an excellent turn out and a strong consensus among the audience that the extra effort was well worthwhile to hear the line-up arranged for the evening.

The audience enjoyed tunes such as If There is Someone Lovelier Than You, Have You Met Miss Jones, Meditation, Little B’s Poem and Body and Soul, to name but a few favourites.

Performing were Mark Nightingale on trombone; Andy Panayi on saxophone and flute, John Donaldson on piano, Simon Thorp on bass, and Robertsbridge’s own Pete Beament on drums - all have impressive musical accomplishments and experience behind them.

Mark came through the ranks of the UK’s National Youth Jazz Orchestra emerging onto the scene with his debut album Bonestructure in the late 1980’s; he is these days a much in-demand session musician, and has gained a reputation as one of the top-flight jazz trombonists worldwide. Andy is an exceptionally gifted jazz musician, skilled in performance, composition and arranging; he plays all types of flutes and saxophones and currently leads his own groups, both jazz and classical. He also writes commissioned works and compositions, and does arrangements for his own ensembles. Simon plays in many bands across the jazz spectrum. His double bass style is strong and melodic, and he has worked on numerous CDs with artists such as Stacey Kent and Martin Speake.

The next event is February 10 from 8pm to 10.30pm, featuring Simon Spillett (saxophone), Ted Beament (piano), Paul Morgan (bass) and Pete Beament (drums). Tickets from Judges Bakery Robertsbridge, £8 (£4 for children) or on the door, £10 (£5 for children). By Neil Garrett.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter Text to display

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.