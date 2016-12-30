Why Robertsbridge jazz fans have packed out the village hall in 2016

Robertsbridge Jazz Club has had successfulyear providing entertainment for Jazz lovers throughout 2016.

Since May 2014 when founders Mike Hext and Pete Beament started bringing jazz artist to the village the club has grown in popularity with players and jazz enthusiasts alike.

In 2016 every month the packed village hall in Station Road has witnessed many great jazz musicians.

In January the club welcomed Mike Hatchard who recently completed a marathon bike ride interspersed with gigs from Land’s End to John O’Groats for Children in Need. He was joined by Paul Eshelby, a previous member of the BBC Radio Orchestra as well as an amazing musician who has worked with many of the world’s leading artists ranging from Ella Fitzgerald to Pavarotti. Together they played with Robertsbridge Jazz Club’s Mike Hext and Pete Beament.

February saw the line-up of Chris Laurence, Frank Ricotti on vibes with John Parricella, a well celebrated guitarist and Martin Frances on drums. Jo Fooks, winner of The Young Scottish Jazz Muscian of the Year joined the boys in March. Her distinct sound on the tenor saxophone engaged with an enthusiastic crowd. The venerable Humphrey Lyttelton described Jo as: “A brilliant inventive player and composer.”

She performed with Jo Val Manix on bass who has played and recorded with numerous Jazz legends including Slide Hampton, Courtney Pine, Steve Williamson, Gilad Atzmon and Spike Robinson.

Also during 2016 the Jazz club hosted other prestigious players such as the famous Frank Holder, percussionist and vocal maestro, who can boast of playing in the 1950’s with The Dankworth Seven topping the Melody Maker Jazz charts.

In 1994 Holder was awarded the Freedom of the City of London. A keen sportsman, Holder has played cricket with both Gary Sobers and West Hall in connection with charity events and as a young man he boxed and sprinted.

Frank Holder is the 2015 winner of The Worshipful Company of Musicians prestigious Lifetime Achievement Medal in the category of Jazz.

In August Charlotte Glasson, sax/clarinet/flute and saw entertained the audience with a spectacular evening’s entertainment. Throughout the year Henry Lowther’s trumpet was much apprciated. Over the last three decades Henry’s work on the British jazz scene reads like a Who’s Who. He has played regularly with, among many others, Gordon Beck, Michael Garrick, Graham Collier, Mike Gibbs, Pete King, Loose Tubes, Henry was joined by Pete Hurt Sax, John Donaldson Piano, and Jeremy Brown Bass.

Julian Marc Stringle Sax and Clarinet was joined by Dave Green on Bass, John Horler on Piano with Mike and Pete in September. Another successful evening was had in November when the talented Art Theman a well renowned sax player interpreted his own take on Jazz.

Sue Rivers made her second appearance at the club at the last event of the year. She was accompanied by Pete Ringrose together with Ted Beament pianist with the late Humprey Lyttelton band, who by the way is Pete Beament’s brother. Sue Rivers who has been singing since she can remember is a gifted jazz singer with a unique voice suited well to the style of jazz. As with her appearance in June she again delighted a full house in the tradition of the great American jazz singers.

The club’s next event is on January 12 from 8-10.30pm and will feature Andy Panayi (Sax/Flute), Mark Nightingale (Trombone), John Donaldson (Piano)

Simon Thorpe (Bass) and Pete Beament (Drums).

Tickets in advance from Judges Bakery Robertsbridge, £8 (£4 for children) or on the door, £10 (£5 for children)

Events and details for Robertsbridge Jazz Club in 2017 can be found at http://www.robertsbridgejazzclub.com/

By Neil Garrett.

Have you checked out our new Christmas section yet?

It’s packed with ideas and tips to ensure you make the most out of the festive season.

There’s recipes, suggestions for presents and everything from choosing your tree to recycling your packaging and paper.

Go to www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/christmas/