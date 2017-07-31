Wonderful jazz festival

Tickets are selling fast for the sixth annual Rye International jazz and blues festival which is taking place from Thursday August 24 until Monday August 28 and encompasses the Bank Holiday weekend.

This year’s programme includes five superb headline concerts which are staged in the stunning setting of St Mary’s Church, Rye. Headliners include Scottish brothers Pat and Gregory Kane, Hue & Cry, American soul and jazz singer Kandace Springs, acclaimed American Blues singer Eric Bibb, The Ronnie Scott’s All Stars and folk singer and guitarist Seth Lakeman.

An additional inclusion this year is three days of live jazz, wine and food on the Nyetimber Terrace at the Rye Lodge Hotel from Saturday through to Monday from 1-3pm. Performances include intoxicating gypsy jazz with Trio Manouch, the Iain Rae Jazz Trio perform cool modern jazz classics on Sunday and the Paul Richards Latin Jazz Trio bring the best Bossa Nova’s and Latin Rhythms.

Fantastic free music takes place at the dedicated outdoor music stage which is located at the Kino Cinema terrace in Lion Street from 1-7pm every day of the festival. Talented musicians and bands performing at the outdoor stage include Martin McNeill’s Bottleneck Blues Trio, gypsy jazz from the talented Trio Manouch, jazz funk from Faversham based Nico’s band, feverish Latin and swing vibes from the Violet Jive, heavy weight acoustic roots and blues with Sussex based King Size Slim Sound, driving Cuban rhythms with London based Son Yambu, blues rock from the power Trio Freak Flag performing the music of Jimi Hendrix and Cream, and Dom Pipkin and the Ikos performing their unique New Orleans jazz and stomping blues.

Phil Law and friends perform at the Standard Inn Rye on Thursday from 7pm, The Rye Bay Crew Swing into the festival performing at the Queens Head from 8.30pm, and Julie Edmonds performs Simply Diva’s at the Kings Head Inn on Sunday from 7pm.

Solo jazz guitarist Ed Holden performs the coolest jazz vibes at the newly opened Ethel Loves Me gallery from 4pm on Sunday 27th.

The final day of the festival on Bank Holiday Monday will see free music events taking place at the Old Borough Arms on Strand Quay from 1pm with the Terry Seabrook jazz Trio, the Jazz Funk Giants performing at Simply Italian from 3pm and many other live music events will also take place at the Grapevine Champagne and Jazz bar in Rye over the entire weekend.

Director Ian Boweden said: “Be sure to come to Rye at the end of August, get a group of friends together and bring the family to what will be a wonderful music experience.”

For updates and more detail about musical acts taking part this year, and to book go to www.ryejazz.com.

