World music from Ensemble Paradisi in premier event

A new and exciting world music collaboration, Ensemble Paradisi, has its first live performance in Hastings on Saturday July 1.

This new band is created by some of the south east’s finest musicians, and their music includes Latin, Afro, Gypsy and Celtic songs and melodies. Ensemble Paradisi is all about hot driving rhythms, taking their audiences on “a passionate and evocative journey to exotic parts”.

Hastings’ very own Garry Blakeley, one of the finest violinists in the country, is familiar to music lovers throughout our area thanks to his work in bands such as The Tabs as well as his own solo projects. Peter Knight said of him: “Garry is a good friend, a wonderful fiddle player and a lovely singer - he has always been recognised and admired as one of the few English fiddlers who has captured the lilt and spirit of traditional Irish dance music “

He joins with Juliet Russell, singer and composer and driving force behind the Vocal Explosion world music choir, and Julian Humphries, percussion supremo. They have got together with Rob McCaig long term session and residency bassist, Alan Hounsell, guitar and vocals and Bob Turner, one of the most in demand trumpeters in the south east.

Bring your dancing shoes, to the Blackmarket VIP, previously the Venue, above the Blackmarket pub, in George Street, Old Town Hastings.

Tickets are available from wegottickets.com, £8 in advance plus booking fee. Also from B&T Music, at 9 Claremont, Hastings, and Bio-50, 7 Courthouse Street, Old Town, Hastings. Entrance on the night will be from 7.30pm with tickets on the door at £10, cash only.