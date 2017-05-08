Young talent will shine for Winchelsea Arts concert

On Saturday May 20 at 7.30pm in St Thomas’s Church, Winchelsea Arts will host another concert featuring the hugely talented students of the Royal College of Music Junior Department.

This time the Dalgleish String Quartet and Ayerst Piano Trio will perform. Already these young sixth form musicians have played for HRH The Prince of Wales at Sandringham as well as at The Globe and other famous London venues.

The programme will consist of Haydn and Brahms, Beethoven, Mendelssohn and Bridge as well as a new piece, Depths, by Angela Eichhorst, the winner of Winchelsea Arts first Composition Competition at the Royal College of Music.

Classical and modern, exciting and innovative and of the highest performing standards, this concert will provide another enthralling evening at St Thomas’s Winchelsea. Tickets are available online at www.winchelsea-arts.org.uk or locally at the Winchelsea Farm Kitchen Shop.