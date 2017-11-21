Young voices together in The Big Sing in Hastings

East Sussex Music and East Sussex Schools present the all new Big Sing for 2017 on Wednesday at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings at 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

This annual celebration features songs, words and music performed by over 200 primary school children, students from The University of Sussex and East Sussex Music’s flagship orchestras, choirs and bands. The Big Sing presents music for the festive season ranging from traditional favourites to songs from seasonal films and specially commissioned songs from Lewis Murphy, Glyndebourne’s Young Composer in Residence. Tickets £7.