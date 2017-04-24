A shore thing - Iden Players’ show was nautical but nice

The Iden Players weighed anchor on April 8 when everyone was invited aboard to enjoy their Ship To Shore show at Iden Village Hall.

This consisted of a series of sketches and songs with a nautical flavour ranging from a very gruesome tale about a hapless Lighthouse keeper to an explanation of life according to various animals who seemed to be not only very articulate but also very knowledgeable.

We also had a dog monologue, a swarm of bees and yet another Harrison witty ditty about one of our local supermarkets. Geoffrey Chater read two well-known poems by John Masefield and Alan Riley gave a short history of the Norman Conquest.

The evening started with the Rye Ukulele Experiment playing and singing well recognised shanties and the Iden Players continued the theme with very appropriate and colourful songs where we could almost smell the sea air and taste the ice creams.

All in all a very worthy successor to the pantomimes of previous years and tremendous credit goes to the very hard working and inspirational Teresa Cooper who not only put together the show but was producer.

The ubiquitous Helen Gray directed the show and Christopher Strangeways and John Harrison were the comperes.

Alison Catt and Susannah Miller were the accompanists for the various songs. The audience disembarked having had a thoroughly enjoyable voyage of discovery and surprises and eager to book their next adventure with Iden Players.

The enjoyable event also benefitted local charity as the raffle raised £115 for St Michael`s Hospice and £115 for The Friends of Iden Church. By Teresa Parsons.