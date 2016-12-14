A warm festive family treat for Stables audience

Toad of Toad Hall is a warm and charming festive family treat that will delight children and adults alike this Christmas.

Any first night nerves were well hidden on Tuesday as a talented and committed cast brought this classic tale to life before a rapt capacity audience.

We all know the story, right? Mole and Water Rat, best of pals, messing about on the river – endless, balmy days of picnicking, boating and fun. What could possibly ruin their blissful rural idyll? Step forward Toad. He’s a loveable sort – but he does have a tendency to overexcitement. And this time the target of his craze is motor cars. Toad’s been tearing round the dales and forests terrorising other road users and ends up in trouble with the wily weasels, sinister stoats and feral ferrets of the Wild Wood – not to mention the law.

This is an excellent show, led by four strong actors with Matt Davis as the loveable, impish Toad, Daisy Estall’s loyal and resourceful Ratty, Michael Wilson’s gruff and garrulous badger and Charlie Abrahams as the cautious and indecisive Mole.

They are backed by an enthusiastic cast playing a menagerie of woodland creatures including a particularly cute mischief of mice. They double up smartly as the weasels and stoats of the Wild Wood, who - led by the malevolant Simon Hookey – are hell bent on destroying dear old Toad.

The action clips along at pace – assisted by a score played live by musical director Robert Connelly, and interspersed by tunes you’ll be humming for the rest of the evening.

Costume, set and lighting combine to make this a visually stunning show with a distinctly festive air – aided by carol singers and an impressive snow effect. Congratulations to director Michael Boakes and crew for a fresh and lively take on an ageless tale that celebrates adventure, diversity and friendship. By Rob Hustwayte. Tickets are available on 01424 423221.

