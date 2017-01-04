Amazing piece of theatre right on our doorstep

The Kino Teatr in St Leonards is about to host A Celebration of Harold Pinter by Julian Sands.

This piece has been directed by John Malkovitch and Sands will perform it on Friday January 13 at 7.30pm and again on Sunday January 15 at 2pm.

British actor Julian Sands is frequently seen worldwide in films, on stage, and on television. He trained in London at The Central School of Speech and Drama and has appeared in over 100 films including The Killing Fields, A Room With A View, Impromptu, Leaving Las Vegas, Arachnophobia, Oceans 13, and The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.

On television, he is best known for his role on 24 but has also been seen on Dexter, Smallville, Ghost Whisperer and Banshee.

In 2005, Julian Sands was approached by the Nobel Prize winning playwright and poet Harold Pinter to prepare a selection of his poems for a special presentation in London.

Pinter “apprenticed” Sands by spending hours sharing his feelings on how his work should be delivered.

Every pause, every nuance in tone, had, and has meaning. A bond was established between these two artists - one which gives a distinctive and very personal voice to Pinter’s words.

This extraordinary collaboration became the foundation for a rich, humorous, and fascinating solo show directed by John Malkovich.

Performances at the Edinburgh Festival in 2011 and in New York at The Irish Repertory Theatre were followed by engagements at Steppenwolf in Chicago, Herbst Theatre in San Francisco as well as in Los Angeles, Mexico City, Budapest, London, and Paris.

This is a theatre event wit actor, words, and audience; A Celebration of Harold Pinter reaches the soul of the man, poet, and playwright, and the piece was nominated for a 2013 Drama Desk Award. Book tickets at www.kino-teatr.co.uk