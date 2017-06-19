An evening of Shakespeare in stunning rural setting

Bowler Crab’s actors have enjoyed fantastic weather for first performances of Much Ado About Nothing and are looking forward more of the same this weekend.

Director Stephen John said: “Outdoors in the open air is the best way to perform Shakespeare, in my opinion, as you get this incredible feeling of freedom; and what a play to be performing. In directing this deceptively deep comic piece this year, Shakespeare has shown me more than ever that human nature and the ways we deal with love, anguish and remorse truly haven’t changed in the last four hundred years.” Bowler Crab has two shows left at Half House Farm, Butchers Lane in Three Oaks. Gates open 6.30pm for 7.30pm start on Friday June 23 and Saturday June 24 with a matinee on Sunday June 25, gates opening at 2pm for 3pm start.

Tickets are £15 for sale on www.bowler-crab.com or 07801893115. Butchers Lane is closed for works near to the railway station but there is full access from the A259.