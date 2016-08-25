Beautiful burlesque and a night of dance at Printworks

BUST, an extravagant night of Burlesque and bass beats comes to the Printworks on September 3 from 8pm.

DJ Statis Beatnik returns to the decks after raising the roof at the Coastal Currents After Party which launched the Observer Building in 2015. So for those who danced and danced, this is a rare opportunity to see this talented DJ in action.

Preceding the DJ and the action upstairs, is a spectacular event in itself with three performances by two world class Burlesque performers Miss Betsy Rose and Kitty Bang Bang downstairs in the perfect setting of the Printworks to warm things up. Don’t miss this packed evening of glamour, gorgeousness and celebration of classic burlesque with a full on party atmosphere followed by DJ and dancing into the night.

The first 50 tickets sold will get free limited edition print by St Leonards’ artist Drew Copus.Tickets from www.sweetanddandy.co.uk.