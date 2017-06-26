Ben is back to appear alongside Honey G in panto

Hastings favourite Ben Watson will be back for his sixth White Rock Theatre pantomime when he appears in Sleeping Beauty alongside X Factor star Honey G.

Ben has forged a successful stage career across musical theatre, drama and comedy, as well as pantomime. His theatre credits include lead roles in The Blues Brothers which toured both the UK and Japan, Bjorn in Abba Mania, Tabaqui in The Jungle Book, Flute in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and was most recently in I Capture the Castle on tour and at both the Brighton and Edinburgh Fringe Festivals.

Ben also regularly stars in his own comedy show, which previously played at the White Rock, The History of Everything in 60 Minutes (more or less), which he has taken around the country and sold out at the Brighton Fringe.

December will see Ben starring as Brian Piper, Beauty’s best friend and confidante as they outwit the evil Carabosse. This year Ben also directs the White Rock Summer Youth Project production of Lionel Bart’s Oliver! performed by local young people aged between 8-19 years.

Joining him as his mother, Dame Maris Piper is West End and Radio star Tim McArthur who recently celebrated his 20th year in the entertainment industry. Tim has performed his solo one man show all over the world from Cape Town to Kuala Lumpur to New York. London seasons include The Purcell Room, Pizza on The Park, and the Jermyn Street Theatre. He has supported Graham Norton and Julian Clary, and toured the UK with Helen Lederer.

Sleeping Beauty is produced by One From the Heart in association with HQ Theatres and runs from December 15-31. Tickets from £18 from whiterocktheatre.org.uk or call 01424 462288.

