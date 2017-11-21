Christmas lights and a visit from Santa Claus

Battle’s celebrations for the coming festive season will start on Saturday when Santa Claus makes his annual visit to switch on the Christmas lights.

Santa’s sleigh will arrive in Battle during the afternoon and parade down the High Street at 1.50 pm. He will greet children in his sparkling grotto in the Memorial Hall from 2.15-4.45 pm. (Tickets to see him are £1.50, sold on the door). In the Shephard Room there will be the popular Charity Market from 2-4.30 pm. Outside on the Abbey Green there will be candy floss and fairground rides and opportunities for children to be photographed on Santa’s parked sleigh.