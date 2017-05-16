Comedy night with Ellie Taylor

Next Thursday (May 25) sees Wendy May’s Comedy Club return to Kino Teatr in St Leonards for its regular monthly slot.

The event from 7.30pm will feature Ellie Taylor plus compere and fellow comedian Fin Taylor. Ellie comes on the back of a sell-out fringe and nationwide tour; she is a popular turn from BBC’s Live at the Apollo, Mock The Week, Channel 4’s 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Radio 4’s The Now Show, and will present an unmissable hour of stand-up. Tickets £10 available online from Ticket Source and Kino Teatr box office.