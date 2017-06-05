Comics converge on Hastings for amazing festival

Next week sees the return of the Hastings Fringe Comedy Festival which launched so successfully last year.

Shows will be running from 7.30pm on Wednesday June 14 until Sunday June 18 at several venues in Hastings Old Town.

The event is again organised by Chris Young and Jake Alexander who are looking forward to the festival which includes a charity fundraising comedy night at VIP Blackmarket on Friday June 16.

Three headline acts are on the bill this year with the show raising money for Stand Up For Homelessness, the new charity they have specifically created to raise funds for the homeless community in Hastings.

The line-up for the show includes The Angelos and Barry Show. Angelos - played by Dan Skinner, he featured Vic and Bob’s sidekick on Shooting Stars - and Barry from Watford (Alex Lowe) bring their show The New Power Generation which promises to be one of the main highlights of the Fringe. with the “genius idiotic oddball couple” smashing and crashing the Old Town main stage.

President Obonjo brings his show detailing the rise of the comedy dictator. President Obonjo’s show is not like any other on the comedy circuit, and President Obonjo leader of fictional African country Lafta Republic returns to take command of the audience for a second year.

Abi Roberts starts the evening off with her show Anglichanka which was nominated for the best comedy show in last year’s Edinburgh Festival and she made it into the event’s top fifty best one-liners with her joke about selfies.

The Abi Roberts show is at 7.30pm, followed by President Obonjo at 8.45pm, and Angelos and Barry Show takes the stage at 10pm. Tickets for the show are £9.80 (plus £1.20 booking fee) and can be purchased on Event Brite by searching VIP Hastings Comedy.

On Wednesday comedians such as Andy Storey, Ben Van der Velde, Katie Pritchard, Sacha Baron Cohen’s writer Lee Kern, and many others start the festival off at Albion, Deep Blue Whistle Trago, The Anchor, Pump House and Jenny Lind.

On Thursday Leicester Mercury’s comedian of the year Alasdair Beckett King brings his show to the Dragon Bar at 7.30pm followed by rising star Kelly Convey at 8.45pm.

On Saturday the laughter continues with Hastings Fringe Comedy Festival Newcomer of the Year 2016 Russell Arathoon bringing his debut show to Pump House at 7.30pm: earlier that day he will be a judge with Chris and Jake for this year’s newcomer competition at VIP Blackmarket at 2pm.

There are 90 plus shows to choose from over five days, and this year the team introduce the Comedy Shack at Butlers Gap on George Street, an outdoor stage venue hosting stand-up comedy.

Shows continue until 10pm on Sunday night and are all free entry.

Full listings are available in the free brochure so grab a free brochure, which are available throughout Old Town, and plan some laughter for the week.

Updates can be found on FB and Instagram searching Hastings Fringe Comedy Festival.

