Coming back home - Tressell’s tale of Hastings life became an emblem

A local group focussing on community-led regeneration have enlisted help from Liverpool to bring a stage version of one time local resident Robert Tressell’s book, The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists, to life in one of Hastings newest performance spaces, The Opus Theatre in Cambridge Road.

The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists will be performed tomorrow, Saturday August 26, at 1.30pm and again at 7pm.

The Heart of Hastings Community Land Trust, in partnership with Liverpool based stage troupe Costal Productions, is staging an adaptation of the book which celebrated its 100th anniversary three years ago. The original book was written while the author lived in Hastings and features a number of recognisable local pubs and streets. Although the town takes the name Mugsborough, it is widely understood to be loosely based on his personal experiences of Hastings between 1901-1911.

The story revolves around the life of a painter and decorator, Frank Owen, who works in vain to try and convince his fellow workers of the iniquities of the capitalist system and to open their eyes to Socialism as an alternative. The book has met with widespread acclaim over the years since it was first published in 1918, seven years after Tressell died, and has come to be celebrated as a classic of working class literature. The explicitly political work also covers the skullduggery of old-school politicians, an unfair monetary system, workers’ exploitation, and the threat of foreign competition, this was the real struggle of the people of Hastings in the early 1900’s as Tressell saw it and some might say not much has changed.

The Opus theatre is located inside His Place Community Church and is Hastings newest performance space with seating for 700. All proceeds will go to Heart Of Hastings which is striving to change things in the most deprived areas of Hastings. There will be a 30 minute welcome at the start of each performance where you can get a drink, listen to music, view the slide-show of local photos relevant to Tressell’s work, and there will be merchandise available to buy. For tickets visit www.ragged.eventbrite.com.