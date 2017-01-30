Coming to terms with new life in the Re:Birth tour

Following a series of sold-out preview shows, the amazing Russell Brand is embarking on a nationwide tour taking him through to November.

This is an arena level event, but Brand is stopping off in Hastings to perform at the White Rock Theatre along the way, on Tuesday April 18.

The questions he addresses will be - what is real? who are we? where did this baby come from?

In Re:Birth, Brand wrestles with serious issues while unravelling the matrix of modern media, politics, sex, fatherhood and death.

He commented: “How do we make sense of the madness of our lives once we become parents? What am I going to tell my daughter about conformity and responsibility? What happens if she grows up to be like me or, worse, date someone like me?”

Russell Brand has established himself as one of one of the world’s most celebrated and inventive performers. Beginning his career as a stand-up comedian and MTV presenter, he first achieved notoriety in 2004 as the host of Big Brother’s Big Mouth. In 2007, he had his first major film role in St Trinian’s, and the following year he landed a major role in the romantic comedy-drama Forgetting Sarah Marshall. His acclaimed tours include 2006’s Shame, 2009’s Scandalous (which marked his US live debut) and 2013’s critically acclaimed and hugely successful Messiah Complex, which was also a best-selling DVD.

Aside from stand-up, Brand is also a phenomenally successful broadcaster, actor, author, podcaster, columnist, political commentator as well as a mental health and drug rehabilitation activist.

Tickets £31 go on sale from today, Friday February 3 at 10am. To book tickets visit www.russellbrand.com.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.