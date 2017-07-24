Dennis Potter’s masterpiece is brilliant and so shocking

A new production of Blue Remembered Hills by Dennis Potter will come to the Stables Theatre next week having completed a run at The Barn Theatre in Tenterden.

The play will transfer for a five day run from August 8-12 with performances at 7.30pm. The title ‘Blue Remembered Hills’ is taken from ‘A Shropshire Lad’ written in 1896 by A.E. Houseman:

The play concerns a group of seven-year-olds playing in the Forest of Dean one summer afternoon in 1943. It ends abruptly when the character Donald is burnt to death partly as a result of the other children’s actions. Perhaps the most striking feature of the play is that, although the characters are children, they are played by adult actors.

Presented by The Summer Theatre Company thisproduction is directed by Peter Mould.

Tickets cost £13 for adults, with under-18’s and groups £10 and members £8. Book on 01424 423221 or go www.stablestheatre.co.uk.