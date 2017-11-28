Dreams of Christmas cosy by the fireside lost inside private thoughts

A curious little-known story is the inspiration for experimental theatre company ExploreTheArch’s enchanting new production this December, The House Of Midwinter Thought.

Virginia Woolf’s celebration of thought, The Mark on the Wall, is an ideal choice for a Christmas production. Alluding to the Victorian winter tradition of staring into the fire and imagining pictures and stories in the flames, the narrator of the piece conjures the memory of a midwinter fire in the grate to fix the date she first spotted a curious mark on the wall. And then lets her thoughts wander.

The audience is invited to follow these striking thoughts for the 50 minute production with live music and paper forms flying overhead. The plethora of objects include a rotating fireplace, manifestations of steam trains, elusive images formed by light and diabolical wind up toys reflecting the nature of contemplation. Some of Woolf’s thoughts skip, some somersault, some tail off and all are preserved in this vivid adaptation.

The action encapsulates midwinter existence, snuggling indoors long enough to notice the inconsequential, and wonder at it. At home, this experience is personal and ExploreThe Arch’s production captures that intimacy, not moving through the venue as with many ExploreTheArch shows but snuggling into an armchair in one room. The live music and darting objects overhead get under the skin of private meandering thought. ExploreTheArch’s production is refreshingly devoid of Bloomsbury references; this is a fresh adaptation of Woolf’s ideas, not a reflection on the author herself.

ExploreTheArch’s The House of Midwinter Thought opens on December 17 for two weeks and tickets, including a limited number of free tickets for children and young people, are available online explorethearch.com/thought and from The Bookkeeper Bookshop, 1A Kings Rd, St Leonards on Sea. Tues-Sat 10-5, cash sales only, no booking fee.

This festive production is a magical way into the work of a writer who presents to some readers as a wall of words. In performance, Virginia Woolf’s 1917 short story is enticing and bewitching and welcoming to young and adult viewers alike.