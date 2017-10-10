Family fun day at White Rock Theatre in Hastings

Tomorrow (Saturday) there is a fantastic chance for all the family to come and explore behind the scenes at the White Rock Theatre.

With backstage tours, open workshops, onstage demonstrations and a host of stalls throughout the venue, there will be something for everyone to get involved in.

There will be theatre-based fun around every corner with crafts, backstage tours, circus and dance workshops to keep grownups and young ones entertained, plus an exciting chance to win tickets for this year’s pantomime, with a Pin A Rose On The Castle competition. Free event, from 11am-3pm.