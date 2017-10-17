First major show from new local theatre company

This month new Hastings-based theatre company Stage Left Project will present a live performance of Leonard Bernstein’s one act opera Trouble in Tahiti at the Kino Teatr before embarking on a South East tour, celebrating Bernstein’s centenary.

The company aims to bring opera and music based theatre to a new audience through playful, interactive, site-sensitive productions.

The main feature of the evening is Bernstein’s english language short opera, which is about the darker realities of 1950’s american suburbia. The show starts with a musical introduction in the bar, immersing the audience into the imagination and excitement of Bernstein’s era and in true Stage-Left style will bring some of the entertainment into the foyer bar with barbershop-style arrangements of songs from the day.

The show will be directed by Amelia Cardwell of Frantic Assembly and the company will tour the show in independent cinemas throughout the south east.

Stage Left Project debuted material with company associate Laurence Panter (tenor, piano, melodica), in an immersive evening of Parisian entertainment in the crypts of St Mary In The Castle last August. Laurence will feature in this new production as not only the accompanist but as a member of the vocal trio that narrates the action, joining the company founders Chiara Vinci and Tom Clarkson. The production will be an opportunity to see baritone Alistair Sutherland and mezzo-soprano Sophie Goldrick, both highly sought-after performers and rising stars of the opera world.

Trouble in Tahiti will be at Kino Teatr, in Norman Road, St Leonards, on October 25-27. The audience is invited to wear 1950’s dress. Tickets £15 available at www.stageleftproject.co.uk.