Free storytelling for families on Hastings Pier tomorrow

Families are invited to take part in Imagine Nation’s free storytelling event on Hastings Pier tomorrow, Saturday June 10, from 10am-3pm.

The event will feature interactive activities aimed at young children and their families – from workshops, storytelling and performances, to singing, a book swap and yoga.

As part of the event, Ed Boxall has been coordinating a special project with local schools to create story-poems relating to Hastings Pier’s past. The stories have been turned into books that will be launched at the Imagine Nation storytelling event, with an exhibition of the work young people have created with Ed. The books will be available to buy on the day for £2 each. Ed will also be performing the stories with projections, spoken word and music from 12pm – 3pm in the Birch Room on Hastings Pier.

The event is for children of all ages 3 and up. Ed will adapt the performances for the ages of children that come along.

