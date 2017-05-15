Honest and intimate drama at its best

After nearly three decades of success in the fields of satire, theatre, TV drama and film, Alan Bennett broke new ground when Talking Heads was first broadcast in 1988.

Now three of his famous monologues will be performed at the Stables Theatre in Hastings from June 6-10 at 7.30pm. The stories are poignant, sometimes sad, occasionally uplifting, and all highlight Bennett’s powers of observation, timing and turn of phrase.

A Chip In The Sugar shows how life for Graham (Bill Allender) and his elderly mother had settled into a comfortable pattern when a face from the past appears to threaten his peace of mind. Bed Among The Lentils is about Susan (Maxine Roach) who doesn’t feel she has any of the talents needed to be a vicar’s wife and finds herself seeking comfort elsewhere. Her Big Chance is about Lesley (Bertie Hustwayte), an actress who works hard at her craft but needs a career leg-up. Will a chance encounter at a party provide the break she needs? Directed by Peter Mould each tale gives privileged access to innermost thoughts. Tickets £13 adults, under-18s/groups £10, 01424 423221.