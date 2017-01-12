Kicking off 2017 with some good old-fashioned fun

The Little Common & Bexhill Players are busy preparing for their pantomime Dick Whittington.

A good old traditional panto for all ages, it will be performed in January 19/20/21 with a 2.30pm matinee on the Saturday, at the Shepherd’s Theatre, Little Common Community Centre in Shepherd’s Close.

Little Common And Bexhill Players in their January 2017 production

Tickets in advance from Elisabeth Doust on 01424 222801 or on the door. The Players are a small amateur group meeting every Tuesday evening in the Community Centre at 8pm and would welcome new members with or without previous experience to take part in shows or backstage. They are receiving sponsorship for the 2017 season from Mike Robertson Associates (MRA), from Battle, and hoping to update the backstage facilities, such as sound/lighting equipment, and maybe improve the appearance of the stage with a renovated proscenium arch. LCBP thanks all their supporters for “helping to keep amateur dramatics alive.”

