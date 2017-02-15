Nervous but excited - playing Joseph is an honour for Joe

There’s still time to see the nation’s favourite X Factor winner Joe McElderry starring in Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat which has performances left this evening (Friday at 8pm) and tomorrow (Saturday at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm).

Bill Kenwright’s production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical has been a winner and continues on its record breaking tour having sold to date an estimated 15 million tickets.

Retelling the Biblical story of Joseph (Joe McElderry), his eleven brothers and the coat of many colours, this magical musical is full of unforgettable songs including Those Canaan Days, Any Dream Will Do and Close Every Door.

Joe said of taking on the famous role and coat: “It is wonderful and last year I certainly felt the pressure taking on this role, as it such a famous one! It’s great to be back doing it for this tour and, as always, a great honour to be asked back.

“I just try to bring my personality to the role in a sense, and also I think everybody naturally performs differently and in different styles, so that is a major difference in itself.”

His favourite song is Close Every Door and he always gets “nervous but excited” to perform that number.

He has enjoyed a great welcome from Hastings and said: “We ended one of my solo tours in Hastings and we had a fabulous audience. They were so supportive, so I am hoping the same for Joseph.

I didn’t get to see much of it last time, so hopefully being here for the week I can venture out a little - so you will have to let me know any good places to see.” For tickets on 01424 462288 or go to whiterocktheatre.org.uk.