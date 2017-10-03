Passion, music and magical fun

This year’s Battle Festival has treats in store for music lovers as well as fantastic family fun for half term.

Last year saw the start of a exciting new affiliation between Battle Festival and the Primrose Piano Quartet, one of the UK’s leading chamber ensembles. The first concerts the group featured in were a great success, and this year promises an even more exciting line-up of programmes and guest artists.

Celebrated mezzo-soprano Louise Winter, a regular at Covent Garden and Glyndebourne, will join the Quartet for a tea concert on October 15 called Love and Obsession. The programme will tell the story of one of the most famous love triangles in music, between Robert and Clara Schumann and Johannes Brahms, through songs and key chamber works. Uniquely the songs will be woven into the fabric of the two big piano quartets, creating a musical narrative.

Saturday October 28 sees clarinet superstar Michael Collins join the Primrose players. Prizewinner at the first BBC Young Musician Competition back in 1977, Collins is one of the biggest names in music worldwide. Having such a celebrity join the line-up is a real coup and the programme will include the glorious Mozart’s Clarinet Quintet.

The string players of the Primrose will also be giving a free coffee concert the same morning, to take place in Battle Baptist Church and featuring a lovely selection of attractive chamber music.

Following on from last year’s successful family concert, this year promises to be even bigger, better and - more magical! Taking place on the last Sunday of half term, October 29, the event will again feature arts, crafts and entertainment throughout the afternoon, with two concerts at 2 and 4pm. The music will be all about magic, with fairies, magicians, elves and even the odd skeleton appearing in Battle’s Memorial Hall. Top London soloists will join the Primrose for a programme to include Harry Potter, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, Beauty and the Beast and much more.

More information, times, dates, venues and booking on www.battlefestival.co.uk. Tickets are also available by calling 01424 319982 or in person from The Crafty Norman and AHA Stationers in Battle.